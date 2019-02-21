Wales v England: Ben Moon & Jack Nowell start Six Nations match in Cardiff

Moon (left) will be making only his third international start, while Nowell wins his 32nd England cap

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday 23 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Prop Ben Moon and wing Jack Nowell both start for England as head coach Eddie Jones makes two enforced changes for Saturday's Six Nations showdown with Wales in Cardiff.

With Mako Vunipola injured, Moon is named in the starting XV with Ellis Genge on the bench.

Nowell comes in for Chris Ashton, who has been ruled out with a calf problem.

Wing Joe Cokanasiga and flanker Brad Shields, who have not featured so far in 2019, are among the replacements.

"England and Wales is always a big game - intense rivals and there is the historical context to it - but for us it is our most important game because it is our next game and that is how we are treating it," said head coach Jones.

England started their campaign with a famous win against Ireland in Dublin, before backing that up by thumping France at Twickenham.

But Saturday's match against an unbeaten Wales will be their stiffest challenge yet, according to Jones.

"It's all about Wales, we are playing potentially the greatest team ever," he said.

"Their players are full of emotion and it's the biggest game they are going to play in their lives.

"We have had a good week just focusing on ourselves and focusing on getting our preparation right."

Shields is preferred to Nathan Hughes among the replacements with Jones expecting a "high work-rate game".

"Whenever you play against a Warren Gatland side you are playing against a side that is going to be very physical on the gain line," Jones added.

"They are always very fit so you have to make sure you win the gain line and then find opportunities of where you are going to attack them."

England team to face Wales: Daly; Nowell, Slade, Tuilagi, May; Farrell, Youngs; Moon, George, Sinckler, Lawes, Kruis, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Williams, Launchbury, Shields, Robson, Ford, Cokanasiga.