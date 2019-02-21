Pro14: Leinster v Southern Kings (Fri)

Leinster's Fergus McFadden has won 34 caps for Ireland

Leinster's Fergus McFadden returns from long-term injury to start in Friday's Pro14 game against the Southern Kings.

The Ireland back sustained a hamstring injury in October and is one of seven changes from the side which defeated Zebre last week for the game in Dublin.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher makes his debut while Ed Byrne and Mick Kearney also come into the pack for the game.

Noel Reid, James Lowe and Hugh O'Sullivan are drafted in behind the scrum for the defending champions.

Barry Daly switches from the left wing to full-back to accommodate the return of James Lowe while the back row is unchanged.

Full-back Ulrich Beyers earns his first start for the South African visitors.

Leinster, who are also European Champions Cup champions, lead Conference B by 22 points.

Leinster: Daly; McFadden, C O'Brien, Reid, Lowe; Byrne, Hugh O'Sullivan; Byrne, Kelleher, Porter, Malony, Kearney, Murphy, Deegan, C Doris.

Replacements: Tracy, Dooley, Bent, Dunne, Fardy, Patterson, J O'Brien, O'Loughlin.

Southern Kings: Beyers; Penxe, Rokoua, Klaasen, Basson; B Pretorius, S Pretorius; Tshakweni, Willemse, Terblanche, Greeff, van Schalkwk, Brown, Burger, Lerm.

Replacements: van Rooyen, Ferreira, Scholt, Astle, Ntsila, Ungerer, Kruger, Banda.