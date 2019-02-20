Ulster Rugby: Hume, Lowry and O'Sullivan sign first senior contracts

Lowry made his senior Ulster debut against Munster in September

Three of Ulster's leading Academy players have signed their first senior contracts with the club.

Michael Lowry, Eric O'Sullivan and James Hume have been rewarded for their progress after making their debuts this season.

Lowry, 20, has played 11 times, mostly at full-back, but made his first start at fly-half in Friday's win over Ospreys.

O'Sullivan, 23, has featured at prop in 19 of the province's 21 games.

Centre Hume has made nine senior appearances so far this term under head coach Dan McFarland.

"This season has been exciting for the province to see so many Academy players step up and perform so well," said McFarland.

"Eric, Michael and James are great examples of players who have seized their opportunities due to their hard work and as a result they have produced outstanding performances at Pro14 and Champions Cup level.

"Kieran Campbell and his Academy staff deserve a lot of credit for their work in identifying and nurturing talent in our local clubs and schools, enabling them to transition smoothly into the senior squad."

All three are affiliated to Banbridge RFC and signed their new deals at the club last week.