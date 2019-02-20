Pro14: Cheetah's Nico Lee banned for 13-weeks after 'clearing contents of his nose' on opponent

Nico Lee, left, admitted "clearing the contents of his nose" on to a Connacht player

A Pro14 rugby player has been banned for 13 weeks after admitting he "cleared the contents of his nose on to the face of an opposing player".

Nico Lee, 24, of South African side Cheetahs, committed the act against back-row Colby Fainga'a in his side's defeat against Connacht on Saturday.

A disciplinary committee found Lee had intentionally engaged in foul play.

"It is difficult to imagine how an act of foul play of this sort could be worse," the disciplinary panel said.

"This is not a case of over-exuberance, or an act which is within the rules of the game going awry. It follows that by its nature this act is one that is deserving of punishment. It is contrary to the spirit of sport."

Lee's suspension runs until 21 July, which means he will miss the rest of the Pro14 season, though he is entitled to appeal against the decision.

Cheetahs are currently sixth in Conference A and still in the hunt for a play-off place.