France v Scotland: Josh Strauss to make Paris trip despite losing passport

Six Nations Championship: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website

Forward Josh Strauss is available for Scotland's Six Nations match against France in Paris on Saturday - despite losing his passport.

Strauss was a doubt for the match after his South African passport went missing, with it being too late for the 32-year-old to get a replacement.

However, the Scottish Rugby Union says the situation has now been resolved and he will make the trip.

Scotland are aiming to beat France in Paris for the first time since 1999.