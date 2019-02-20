Women's Six Nations: Claire Boles determined to flourish for Ireland

Claire Boles made her Six Nations debut off the bench in Ireland's win over Scotland

Women's Six Nations: Italy v Ireland Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 23 February Time: 18:45 GMT Coverage: watch live on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Ireland flanker Claire Boles hopes to bring her sevens experience into the Test arena having made her Six Nations debut off the bench against Scotland.

The Enniskillen forward says the team is keen to build on that victory in Saturday's game against Italy in Parma.

"It was good to get the win on my debut and definitely there are a lot of skills that are transferrable [from sevens]," Boles said.

"But it's a totally different experience, I'm really enjoying it."

Boles, a third-year chemical engineering student at UCD, made her sevens debut in 2017 and has played the game in Colorado, Dubai and Australia.

Ireland coach Adam Griggs called her into Ireland's Six Nations squad for this year's tournament, alongside her Enniskillen club-mate Kathryn Dane.

Ulster's Robert Balacoune and Boles are both from the Enniskillen club and have represented Ireland in sevens rugby

Boles is being mentored by from two of the team's most experienced players.

"I play in the back row, so you've the captain Ciara Griffin there and then Claire Molloy, who has a lot of caps and has great experience.

"Not that I've forgotten, but placement wise I need to double check, because I haven't been playing there for a long time. They would be like 'yeah, go here' and give me a bit of guidance."

Ireland moved on quickly from the 51-7 drubbing by a fully-professional England line-up in the opening round, by beating Scotland at Scotstoun.

Boles said: "It was definitely an important game for us. It was kind of like win or nothing, if you know what I mean?"

"We had to bounce back. It was a tough one to come back from [the England defeat] but the girls dug deep.

"There are good vibes in the camp, but Italy did beat Scotland as well, so we will have to be prepared this weekend.

"They are good at executing. They are good in possession. Our defence will definitely have to be up to the test."