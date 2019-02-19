Bradley Davies: Wales lock targets 2019 World Cup

Bradley Davies has made 64 appearances for Wales

Wales lock Bradley Davies says he is targeting a place at the 2019 Rugby World Cup despite missing half the season through injury.

Davies, 32, made his comeback in the Ospreys' defeat against Ulster after four months out because of knee surgery.

"I definitely want to play for Wales and a big ambition is the World Cup," said the lock.

"I'm not going to leave any stone unturned.

"If I do get picked, then great. If I don't, then someone must have played a lot better than me."

Davies was last capped against Argentina in June 2018, being ruled out of the November series and initial selection for the Six Nations because of the knee problem.

He has played 10 games in the last two World Cups, and also led Wales on their 2013 tour to Japan.

In his absence Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard, Cory Hill and Jake Ball have been the specialist second rows, with Seb Davies and Josh Turnbull also covering the position.

Less training

Bradley Davies has previously played for Cardiff Blues and Wasps

Now Davies is having to learn not to work himself so hard in training.

"It was 18 or 19 weeks, probably one of my longest (times) being injured, and I couldn't run much so I was thrown in at the deep end a bit (against Ulster).

"It's one of those injuries I'm going to have for the rest of my life, with a bit of pain, but I've probably over-trained for 15 years... to have some-one say 'you can't train as hard' is hard, it's new to me.

"But hopefully I can get another five or six years out of my playing career," he told BBC Sport Wales.

In the meantime, Davies is looking forward to pitting himself against Munster for the Ospreys on Friday night, before cheering Wales on against England.

"Hopefully we beat Munster on Friday, then I'll put my Welsh jersey on Saturday, be the 'mad Taff' and walk around with a daffodil on my head," said Davies.

"I feel we're going to beat England, it doesn't matter what form is like, it's Wales-England.

"Every time we've beaten England in the past, our defence has been outstanding and in the last 10 games our defence has been awesome."