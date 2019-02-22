Premiership: Northampton Saints v Bath

Bath lock Dave Attwood has agreed to re-join Bristol Bears for the start of next season

English Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio commentary available via the BBC Sport website and app; live score updates online

Northampton make seven changes from the win over Sale as they chase a seventh straight home win in all competitions.

David Ribbans and Alex Waller return, as does England flanker James Haskell, making his first start since October.

Bath duo Dave Attwood and Jonathan Joseph make appearance milestones, with the former playing his 150th game for the club and Joseph playing his 100th.

Jackson Willison returns at inside centre while Ruaridh McConnochie and Cooper Vuna play on the wing.

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd:

"We want to give all of our guys opportunities and you've got to be able to put your faith in your entire squad.

"We're not quite seeing the consistency in our performances yet - things went our way last week and we capitalised pretty well.

"But you have to do it three or four times before you can say that the penny's dropped."

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder:

"Northampton have got their confidence up. They've got some big ball carriers and they are a momentum team. We are not overawed by the challenge, but really excited for it.

"We lost Roko [Semesa Rokoduguni] last week and unfortunately we are going to have do without Aled Brew for a prolonged period. It's hugely disappointing to lose two experienced players, but injuries are part and parcel of sport.

"We have absolute confidence in the squad we have and the team we put out there on the weekend."

Northampton: Furbank; Tuala, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Mitchell; Waller (c), Marshall, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Haskell, Ludlam, Wood.

Replacements: Fish, Van Wyk, Franks, Moon, Gibson, Reinach, Burrell, Pisi.

Bath: Atkins; McConnochie, Joseph, Willison, Vuna; Priestland, Chudley (co-capt); Catt, Dunn, Thomas, Attwood, Charteris (co-capt), Stooke, Louw, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, van Rooyen, Lahiff, Ewels, Grant, Green, Burns, Clark.

