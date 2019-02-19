Luther Burrell: Ex-England centre to leave Northampton Saints at end of season

Luther Burrell helped Northampton reach the Premiership final in his debut season

Former England centre Luther Burrell will leave Northampton Saints at the end of the season.

The Premiership side have confirmed the departure of the 31-year-old, who has made 158 appearances since moving from Sale Sharks in 2012.

It has been reported that Burrell could switch codes to rugby league.

"Leaving this great club has been an incredibly hard decision for me to make, but the time has come for me to move on," Burrell said.

"I've loved every minute of my time here and will sorely miss running out at Franklin's Gardens.

"I'm firmly focused on finishing my time here as strongly as possible and I'm putting everything I have into helping the squad fulfil our potential this year as I'm excited to see what we can achieve."

Burrell is in his seventh season at Franklin's Gardens and he helped Northampton to a Premiership and European Challenge Cup double in 2014, when his form for Saints saw him win the first of his 15 England caps.

Saints defence coach Alan Dickens said: "Luther leaves with our full support and best wishes for the future.

"I know how difficult a decision this has been for Luther and we are sorry to be saying goodbye to a player of his calibre and experience.

"I've known him for 15 years since we were both playing at Leeds together and watching him develop into a top-quality Premiership player and England international has been a pleasure for me.

"He is a very popular member of the squad and around the entire club, so he'll be greatly missed here both on and off the field."