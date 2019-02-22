Premiership: Wasps v Sale Sharks

Joe Simpson has scored one try in eight appearances for Wasps this season

English Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Coventry & Warwickshire; live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Wasps make four changes to the side which beat Bristol last time out.

Winger Marcus Watson, fly-half Lima Sopoaga and scrum-half Joe Simpson all start, with flanker Ben Morris coming into the forward pack.

Russia prop Valery Morozov makes his first league start for Sale, who make two personnel changes to the starting XV which lost heavily to Northampton.

AJ MacGinty (ankle) is out so Sam James moves to fly-half, with younger brother Luke taking his place at full-back.

Arron Reed and Cameron Redpath have returned from an England Under-20 training camp and are included as replacements.

Flanker Thomas Young misses out with illness for Wasps, while Billy Searle has a significant ankle injury and Michele Campagnaro and Dan Robson are on international duty.

Jack Willis is set to return to action following nine months out with a knee injury, as the back-row forward is named among the Wasps replacements.

Wasps: Le Roux; Watson, De Jongh, Lovobalavu, Bassett; Sopoaga, Simpson; Zhvania, Cruse, Stuart, Rowlands, Gaskell, Johnson (capt), Morris, Carr.

Replacements: Taylor, Harris, Alo, Matthews, Willis, Hampson, Miller, Le Bourgeois.

Sale: L James; Solomona, O'Connor, Van Rensburg, McGuigan; S James, De Klerk; Morozov, Webber, John, Phillips, Ross (capt), Curry, Beaumont.

Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Jones, Ostrikov, Neild, Cliff, Redpath, Reed.

Referee: Andrew Jackson.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.