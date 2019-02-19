France v Scotland: Finn Russell ruled of Six Nations game by concussion

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Russell's best Scotland moments

Six Nations: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 92-95 & 5live sports extra; TV, radio & live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell has been ruled out of the Six Nations trip to France after failing a concussion test.

Russell was replaced in the first half of Racing 92's 34-29 defeat by Top 14 leaders Toulouse on Sunday after suffering a head knock.

On Tuesday, Scotland said he had not satisfied the requirements of the "graduated return to play protocol" for concussion cases.

Russell, 26, will return to the care of his club's medical team.

Scotland have called up Worcester Warriors' Duncan Weir as cover, with Glasgow Warriors duo Peter Horne and Adam Hastings in the frame to start at the Stade de France.

Back row Magnus Bradbury, wing Dougie Fife and centre James Johnstone, all Edinburgh, and Glasgow Warriors forwards Zander Fagerson and George Turner were also added to the squad this week.

Warriors pair George Horne and Stafford McDowall, as well as Edinburgh front-row forwards David Cherry, Murray McCallum and Leicester Tigers forward Jake Kerr, have dropped out.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is already without his first-choice back row from last year in John Barclay, Hamish Watson and Ryan Wilson, as well as in-form forward Sam Skinner and key prop WP Nel.

Last week, he lost British and Irish Lions full-back Stuart Hogg and centre Huw Jones to injuries that may keep them out for the remainder of the tournament.