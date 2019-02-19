Six Nations: Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont face Scotland for France

Romain Ntamack will be winning his third cap

Six Nations: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 92-95 & 5live sports extra; TV, radio & live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Teenage playmaker Romain Ntamack will start a Test at fly-half for the first time in France's Six Nations game against Scotland in Paris on Saturday.

Antoine Dupont, 22, comes in at scrum-half for his first Six Nations start as under-pressure France coach Jacques Brunel makes four personnel changes from the side beaten 44-8 by England.

Experienced half-backs Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez drop out of the squad.

Thomas Ramos starts at full-back, with Wenceslas Lauret back on the flank.

Toulouse wing Yoann Huget and Stade Francais centre Gael Fickou are restored to their usual positions.

Racing 92's Lauret replaces Montpellier's Yacouba Camara on the open-side flank, while La Rochelle's Geoffrey Doumayrou is another to drop out of the squad after starting at Twickenham.

Brunel has opted for an inexperienced line-up, with Toulouse duo Dupont - who has 11 caps - and twice-capped Ntamack, 19, replacing Clermont counterparts Parra and Lopez, who have 92 Test appearances between them.

Toulouse's Romas wins his second cap but makes his first Test start as full-back.

Clermont loose-head prop Etienne Falgoux could make his debut from the bench.

Les Bleus host Gregor Townsend's side on Saturday seeking to avoid a third straight defeat in this year's tournament and an 11th loss in 14 games since Brunel was appointed in December 2017.

France threw away a big lead against Wales in round one before being heavily beaten by England, a performance that has left Brunel's position under serious threat.

Scotland, who have not won in Paris in 20 years, will name their team on Thursday, with fly-half Finn Russell ruled out because of concussion.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Bastareaud, Fickou, Huget; Ntamack, Dupont; Poirot, Guirado (capt), Bamda, Vahaamahina, Lambey, Lauret, Iturria, Picamoles.

Replacements: Chat, Falgoux, Aldegheri, Willemse, Alldritt, Serin, Belleau, Medard.