Matteo Minozzi: Wasps sign versatile Italy international international

Matteo Minozzi scored tries in four successive Six Nations appearances in 2018

Wasps have signed Italy international back Matteo Minozzi for next season.

The 22-year-old, who will join from Italian side Zebre Rugby, is sidelined with a knee injury but hopes to be fit for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Minozzi plays at full-back or as a winger and made his international debut in November 2017, going on to score four tries in the Six Nations in 2018.

"Matteo has bags of promise and plenty of international experience," director of rugby Dai Young said.

"He was tremendous at last year's Six Nations with four tries in five games, and it's a shame we're not going to see him in the tournament this year.

"No doubt when he recovers he will be playing at the World Cup - and hopefully he'll be able to give Wasps fans a taste of what they'll be seeing at the Ricoh next season."