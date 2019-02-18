Max Crumpton: Harlequins hooker cited for GJ van Velze incident

Max Crumpton has scored four tries in 15 appearances for Harlequins this season

Harlequins' Max Crumpton will appear before an independent disciplinary panel after being cited for 'an alleged punch or striking of an opponent'.

The 26-year-old hooker was cited following an incident involving Worcester number eight GJ van Velze during Quins' 47-33 win on Saturday.

Crumpton's hearing will take place in London on Wednesday at 19:00 GMT.

The independent panel will be chaired by Sean Enright, with Becky Essex and Paula Carter also present.

Under Rugby Football Union regulations, any player found guilty of punching or striking an opponent faces a low-end ban of two weeks.

Harlequins back-row Renaldo Bothma is currently serving a four-game suspension after being found guilty of a similar offence, which is contrary to Law 9.12