Nic Cudd: Dragons back-row forward faces surgery after knee injury

Nic Cudd has played 130 matches for Dragons

Nic Cudd will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury.

The 30-year-old Dragons back-rower ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a training session and will undergo surgery.

He joins a list of players including wing Ashton Hewitt and prop Aaron Jarvis who are likely to sit out the rest of the Pro14 season.

It means interim coach Ceri Jones is without nearly 20% of his squad for the Pro14 match with Benetton.

But there is better news for Ryan Bevington (concussion) and Brandon Nansen (hamstring), who are both currently scheduled to return to action in March.