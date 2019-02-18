Melani Nanai: Samoan wing agrees to join Worcester Warriors next season

Melani Nanai (left) is the fourth new signing to agree to join Worcester next season

Worcester Warriors have made Blues and Auckland wing Melani Nanai their fourth new signing for next season.

Nanai, 25, currently plays for Blues in New Zealand's Super Rugby and helped Auckland win the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership in October.

The Samoan follows Graham Kitchener, Conor Carey and Jono Kitto in moving to Sixways for the 2019-20 campaign.

"The X-factor he brings will be invaluable to us," said Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons.

Worcester are second-bottom of the Premiership table with just four wins from 13 games.