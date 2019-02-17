Dan Carter: New Zealand great to return to Racing 92

Dan Carter (right) played for Racing 92 between 2015 and 2018 and has 114 caps for New Zealand

New Zealand great Dan Carter will return to Racing 92 as an injury replacement for the rest of the season.

The former All Blacks fly-half, 36, has been released by Japan's Top League champions Kobelco Steelers.

Carter, who played for the French Top 14 club from 2015-18, will cover for Racing's Pat Lambie, who has been forced to retire because of concussion.

Racing announced the double World Cup winner's return on their Twitter account by saying: "He is back."