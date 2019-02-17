Dan Carter: New Zealand great to return to Racing 92
- From the section Rugby Union
New Zealand great Dan Carter will return to Racing 92 as an injury replacement for the rest of the season.
The former All Blacks fly-half, 36, has been released by Japan's Top League champions Kobelco Steelers.
Carter, who played for the French Top 14 club from 2015-18, will cover for Racing's Pat Lambie, who has been forced to retire because of concussion.
Racing announced the double World Cup winner's return on their Twitter account by saying: "He is back."