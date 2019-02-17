Six Nations: England winger Chris Ashton ruled out of Wales match with calf injury

Chris Ashton played 52 minutes of England's win over France last weekend at Twickenham

Chris Ashton has been ruled out of England's Six Nations match against Wales on Saturday due to a calf strain.

The Sale Sharks winger made his first Six Nations start since 2013 in the win over France but has been left out of coach Eddie Jones' 33-man squad.

On Tuesday, England prop Mako Vunipola was ruled out of the championship with an ankle injury while lock Maro Itoje is still out with a knee issue.

England play Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 23 February, at 16:45 GMT.

Both sides won their first two games in this year's Six Nations with England top of the table, ahead of second-placed Wales thanks to two bonus points.

Exeter Chiefs winger Jack Nowell started England's opening win over Ireland and could return in Ashton's place, while Bath's Joe Cokanasiga is also in the squad.

England are due to name their final team on Thursday.

England squad in full

Forwards: Cole (Leicester Tigers), Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), T Curry (Sale Sharks), Earl (Saracens), Ewels (Bath Rugby), Genge (Leicester Tigers), George (Saracens), Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Hughes (Wasps), Kruis (Saracens), Launchbury (Wasps), Lawes (Northampton Saints), Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Shields (Wasps), Sinckler (Harlequins), Singleton (Worcester Warriors), B Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

Backs: Brown (Harlequins), Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Daly (Wasps), Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Farrell (Saracens, captain), Ford (Leicester Tigers), May (Leicester Tigers), Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Robson (Wasps), Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Youngs (Leicester Tigers)