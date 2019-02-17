Six Nations 2019: Scotland's Finn Russell injured playing for Racing 92

Finn Russell was injured on club duty with Racing 92 in France

Six Nations Championship: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Scotland have been given another Six Nations injury scare after Finn Russell suffered a blow to the head just six days before their meeting with France.

On club duty with Racing 92, fly-half Russell was replaced in the first half of his side's Top 14 match against Toulouse, having already scored a try.

If he has suffered a concussion, under World Rugby protocols the quickest possible return to play is six days.

Glasgow duo Adam Hastings and Pete Horne are Russell's likely deputies.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is already without his first-choice back-row from last year in John Barclay, Hamish Watson and Ryan Wilson, in-form forward Sam Skinner, and front-line prop WP Nel.

Last week, he lost British and Irish Lions full-back Stuart Hogg and centre Huw Jones to injuries that may keep them out for the remainder of the tournament.

Russell has been in brilliant form for club and country this term. He had a hand in all five of Scotland's tries against Italy and set up their solitary score in the second-round defeat by Ireland.

If diagnosed with a concussion, he must rest, then go through a series of protocols symptom-free before being allowed to return to full-contact training.