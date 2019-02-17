Glasgow: Scotland duo George Turner & Zander Fagerson come through Warriors returns

Fagerson has already joined Scotland in camp during his recovery from injury

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie praised the comeback displays of Scotland duo Zander Fagerson and George Turner after Warriors' 38-34 win at Cardiff Blues.

Tight-head Fagerson played for 50 minutes in his first game for five months since suffering a broken ankle.

Hooker Turner lasted 71 minutes on his return from an ankle injury, with both players now in Six Nations contention.

"George was phenomenal, his throwing was excellent, he was great with the ball in hand," Rennie said.

"It's obviously great to have those guys back. We will see what [Scotland head coach] Gregor [Townsend]'s plans are. We've got a fair chunk of guys going up to camp to start preparing for France."

Scotland are aiming for a first victory in Paris for 20 years on Saturday when their Six Nations campaign resumes after an opening win over Italy and a defeat by Ireland.

With first-choice tight-head Willem Nel struggling with a calf injury, Fagerson's return could be timely, with the inexperienced D'arcy Rae backing up Simon Berghan against Ireland.

Turner's return adds depth to Townsend's hooking resources, with Glasgow team-mate Fraser Brown already back in harness, coming off the bench to replace Stuart McInally against Ireland.

A glut of back-row injuries, with Ryan Wilson joining the casualty list, means Adam Ashe could also be considered for Scotland's match-day squad, Rennie believes.

"'Ash' must be reasonably close; he put in a big shift tonight," said the New Zealander, who also praised the display of centre Nick Grigg, another potentially in contention with Huw Jones ruled out.

"I thought Nick had a really big game, really strong defensively, got a lot of ball in his hand and he played a big part in the first two or three tries," Rennie said. "The little man had a good shift."

Victory saw Glasgow cement second place in the Pro 14's Conference A, two points behind leaders Munster and nine ahead of third-placed Connacht, who they host on Friday.

They scored five tries to earn a bonus point in their fourth win out of win against Blues this season, but also conceded five tries as the hosts launched a late fightback.