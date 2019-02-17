Jack Maunder and Stuart Townsend: Exeter Chiefs duo sign new deals

Jack Maunder.
Jack Maunder was called up to the England squad for the tour of Argentina in 2017

Exeter scrum-halves Stuart Townsend and Jack Maunder have signed new deals with the Premiership title contenders.

Townsend, 23, has signed a new two-year deal and England international Maunder, 21, has agreed a one-year contract.

Director of rugby Rob Baxter said: "They could have 10-12 years ahead of them of top-flight rugby."

The pair follow Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Phil Dollman, Ollie Devoto, Olly Woodburn, Jonny Hill and Alec Hepburn in agreeing new deals.

Both players have represented England Under-18s and Maunder earned his first senior international call-up to Eddie Jones' squad in 2017.

Baxter, whose Exeter side are second in the Premiership, level on points with leaders Saracens, added: "Stu has started a Premiership-winning final and Jack has played a lot of first-team rugby and been on an England tour already.

"It is incredible what they have already achieved at a young age.

"When you think about it, they have pretty much played all of their rugby while Exeter have been a top-four side, which is a great credit to them and probably to how well they have fitted in."

