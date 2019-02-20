Six Nations 2019: Can you name Scotland's Parisian heroes of 1999?

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend was a Five Nations champion in 1999

Six Nations Championship: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Two decades have passed since Scotland's last triumph in France - but what a triumph it was.

Under the Parisian sun, Jim Telfer's troops ran riot, scoring five tries en route to a famous 36-22 victory that would ultimately land them the final Five Nations title.

Gregor Townsend, now coaching Scotland, was their playmaker supreme that day.

But can you name the rest of the XV - and the three replacements who got on? You have five minutes...