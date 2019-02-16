Six Nations: Wales injury worry over limping Dan Biggar

Dan Biggar's left knee was heavily strapped while Northampton took on Sale

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Dan Biggar has given Wales an injury worry seven days before they host England in a crunch Six Nations game.

The fly-half limped off after 19 minutes as Northampton hammered Sale in the English Premiership.

Cardiff Blues' Gareth Anscombe and Biggar have shared Wales pivot duties in opening wins over France and Italy, each starting a game and being on the bench.

Rhys Patchell returns from injury for Scarlets at Benetton later on Saturday.

Patchell has recovered from a hamstring strain to play in the Pro14 match in Italy, which kicks off at 17:15 GMT.