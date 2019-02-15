Pro14: Connacht v Cheetahs (Sat)

Marmion has not played since Ireland's win over New Zealand on 17 November

Pro14: Connacht v Cheetahs Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 16 February Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and report on BBC Sport website

Connacht's Kieran Marmion is set to return after three months out having been named among the replacements for Saturday's game against Cheetahs.

Ultan Dillane will start at lock having come off the bench for Ireland during their Six Nations win over Scotland.

Irish squad members Caolin Blade, Jack Carty and Tom Farrell also return to the starting line-up.

Marnus van der Merwe and Dries Swanepoel are handed first starts for Cheetahs.

Marmion had ankle surgery a few days after Ireland's win over the All Blacks in November and has not featured since.

His expected return could see him in contention for a place on the bench for Ireland's third Six Nations fixture against Italy on 24 February, with Ulster's John Cooney the man in possession of the number 21 fixture for the two opening rounds.

Second row Dillane impressed as a second half replacement at Murrayfield and will partner James Cannon in Galway.

Half-backs Carty and Blade have not featured in the Irish 23 so far and, like Farrell, return to provincial action as Connacht seek to move into a play-off place in Conference A.

A win for Cheetahs could see them leapfrog their Irish opponents in the table as they seek to reach the knock-out stage of the competition for the second straight year.

Connacht: Leader; Kelleher, Farrell, Daly, Fitzgerald; Carty, Blade; Buckley, McCartney, Belham, Dillane, Cannon, McKeon, Fainga'a, Butler (capt).

Replacements: Heffernan, McCabe, Robertson-McCoy, Gallagher, Boyle, Marmion, Fitzgerald, Godwin.

Cheetahs: Fouche; Small-Smith, Swanepoel, Lee, Maxwane; Schoeman, Venter; Marais, van der Merwe, Coetzee, Wiese, du Preez, Nonkontwana, Pokomela, Olivier.