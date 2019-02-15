Christian Judge: Saracens re-sign Cornish Pirates prop for rest of season

Christian Judge made 12 appearances while on loan at Saracens earlier this season

Saracens have re-signed Cornish Pirates prop Christian Judge on a short-term deal, after an ankle injury ruled out England's Mako Vunipola for 10 weeks.

Judge will be with Sarries until the end of the campaign, having previously played for the Premiership title hopefuls on loan earlier in the season.

On 18 January, the 26-year-old agreed a move to Bath for next season.

"It's really great to be back," he told Saracens' website. "My first spell here was an unforgettable experience."

Judge added: "I'd also like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to everyone at Cornish Pirates for everything they've done for me during my time at the club."