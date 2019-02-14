Gloucester: New deals for Seabrook, Chapman, Craig, Knight and Walker

Tom Seabrook scored the fastest try by a Gloucester debutant, against Saracens last season

Premiership club Gloucester have agreed new senior deals for youngsters Tom Seabrook, Charlie Chapman, Alex Craig, Ciaran Knight and Henry Walker.

Backs Seabrook, 19, and Chapman, 20, plus forwards Craig, 21, Knight, 20, and Walker, 20, all featured in the European Champions Cup this season.

"I'm delighted for us to be able to offer senior contracts to this group," director of rugby David Humphreys said.

"We are all excited to see how they all continue to progress."