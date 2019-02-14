Pro14: Munster ring changes for Kings game

Tyler Bleyendaal will skipper Munster in his first start at fly-half this season

Guinness Pro14: Munster v Southern Kings Venue: Irish Independent Park, Cork Date: Friday, 15 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Preview, updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Munster coach Johann van Graan has made seven changes for the Pro14 encounter with Southern Kings at Irish Independent Park.

Irish quartet Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Niall Scannell and John Ryan return from international.

Rory Scannell, Chris Cloete and Neil Cronin also come in for Friday night's game in Cork.

Munster are two points clear at the top of Conference A while the South African visitors lie bottom of Conference B.

Dan Goggin, Ronan O'Mahony, Bill Johnston, Alby Mathewson, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer and Conor Oliver drop out from the team which defeated the Dragons three weeks ago.

Tyler Bleyendaal captains the side in his first start at fly-half this season with his three previous starts this campaign at inside centre.

Cloete makes his first appearance since sustaining a neck injury in December while JJ Hanrahan has recovered from a hip injury sustained last month to take his place on the bench.

Southern Kings, who visit Munster for the first time, were beaten 36-4 by the Cheetahs in a South African derby in their last outing.

Fly-half Bader Pretorius is handed a first start while experienced centre Berton Klaasen returns to the starting XV.

Flanker Stephan de Wit is also back in the side, replacing the suspended CJ Velleman at openside flanker.

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, D Sweetnam; T Bleyendaal (capt), N Cronin; J Loughman, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, B Holland; F Wycherley, C Cloete, A Botha.

Replacements: R Marshall, L O'Connor, S Archer, D O'Shea, G Coombes, A Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, D Goggin.

Southern Kings: B Masixole; P Yaw, R Meli, K Berton, B Bjorn, P Bader, U Stefan; F Schalk, W Michael, T De-Jay, V Schalkwyk Andries, A John-Charles (capt), DW Stephan, B Martinus, L Ruann.

Replacements: VR Alandre, T Alulutho, S Pieter, G Stephan, N Andisa, P Sarel, K Tertius, B Ulrich.