Owen Franks: Northampton Saints sign New Zealand prop from Crusaders

Owen Franks was given a special cap for reaching 100 Tests for New Zealand in August

Northampton have signed New Zealand front-rower Owen Franks, who will join from Kiwi club Crusaders in the summer.

The double World Cup winner, 31, is the All Blacks' most-capped prop, playing 105 Tests since his debut in 2009.

Franks will team up with elder brother Ben, who joined Saints from London Irish in March 2018.

"I've always taken a keen interest in northern hemisphere rugby so I'm looking forward to coming to the UK and proving myself," he said.

"I'd like to thank Chris Boyd and Northampton Saints for showing faith in me and giving me this opportunity to come and play in the Premiership."

Tight-head Franks started all three Tests against the British and Irish Lions in 2017, but has never played club rugby outside his home country.

"He's looking for a new challenge and obviously with Ben here, the attraction of playing with his brother and finishing his career with Ben was a big factor for him," Saints director of rugby Boyd told BBC Radio Northampton.

"You ask any All Black who the most professional All Black has been in the last decade, 100% of those people would say Owen Franks - his attention to detail around his preparation, the way he plays the game, he's just meticulous."

He will also join New Zealand team-mate Matt Proctor at Franklin's Gardens next season, the centre having signed from Hurricanes last month.