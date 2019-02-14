Sam Parry: Bristol Bears sign Ospreys hooker in Jordan Lay loan swap

Sam Parry (left), who underwent surgery to treat an arm injury last year, swaps with Jordan Lay (right)

Bristol Bears have signed Ospreys hooker Sam Parry on a one-month loan, with Samoa prop Jordan Lay going in the other direction as part of the deal.

Both clubs require injury cover, with the Bears minus Shaun Malton (groin) and Will Capon (shoulder).

Ospreys are missing Wales' Nicky Smith for the Six Nations plus Rhodri Jones (shoulder) and Gareth Thomas (ankle).

Parry, 27, has made 83 appearances for the Welsh outfit since 2014, while Lay, 26, has featured in 11 Tests for Samoa.

"We're missing Shaun and Will to long-term injuries, so it was important we added depth to that position with a crucial period coming up," Bristol head coach Pat Lam told the club website.

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke said: "It's excellent news that we have been able to identify and recruit a player of [Jordan's] quality and experience to come in as short-term injury cover at such an important time."

The Welsh region are third in Pro14 Conference A, 10 points behind leaders Munster, while the Bears are 10th in the English top-flight, seven points above the relegation zone, with 10 games remaining.