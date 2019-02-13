Tom Howe: Worcester Warriors wing signs one-year extension
Worcester wing Tom Howe has signed a one-year contract extension.
The 23-year-old former England Under-20 international has scored 13 tries for the Warriors in 18 appearances since joining from Wasps in 2017.
Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons told the club website: "I am pleased that Tom is extending his stay with us.
"He is a good young winger with pace to burn who has had some notable performances this season."