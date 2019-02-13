Tom Howe: Worcester Warriors wing signs one-year extension

Tom Howe
Tom Howe has scored seven tries in seven European Challenge Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup games this season

Worcester wing Tom Howe has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 23-year-old former England Under-20 international has scored 13 tries for the Warriors in 18 appearances since joining from Wasps in 2017.

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons told the club website: "I am pleased that Tom is extending his stay with us.

"He is a good young winger with pace to burn who has had some notable performances this season."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you