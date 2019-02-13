Stuart Hogg: Scotland coach Gregor Townsend 'very hopeful' over full-back's injury

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Was Hogg fouled before Ireland opener?

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend remains "very hopeful" Stuart Hogg will play some further part in the Six Nations.

The 26-year-old Glasgow Warriors full-back went off after 15 minutes of Saturday's 22-13 loss to Ireland after a late tackle from Peter O'Mahony.

He remained with Townsend's squad this week but will see a specialist about his shoulder problem on Wednesday.

"We'll know more about his chances of playing over the next few weeks after that," Townsend said.

"I'm very hopeful that he'll get good news and that he'll be available to play some part in the Six Nations."

Hogg is likely to be missing when Scotland face France on 23 February in Paris, with Townsend's side having games against Wales and England to follow.

If Hogg does fail to recover in time to feature, Townsend insists he is happy enough with his cover at 15.

The British and Irish Lion's understudy, Blair Kinghorn, who replaced him during the defeat at Murrayfield, scored the Scots' first Six Nations hat-trick from the left wing against Italy in the tournament opener.

"Blair obviously had a great game against Italy," Townsend said. "He backed that up with his first touch as he got through the Ireland defence on Saturday and was heavily involved in the second half.

"We've got good strength and depth in the back three. Tommy Seymour and Sean Maitland have both played at full-back and are both very experienced players.

"I believe Byron McGuigan is back for his club this week, so if Stuart is missing - and I really hope that's not the case - then we do have other players who are in really good form."

Hogg, who has agreed to sign for Exeter Chiefs next season, also faces a race to be fit for Warriors' Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens on 30 March.

Ireland scored the game's opening try moments after Hogg's injury and Townsend thinks the officials erred by allowing the tackle to go unpunished.

"It's clearly a penalty and potentially worse because a player has tackled someone without the ball and not used his arms to tackle," the coach added.

"Even more disappointing that we lost a player that would have covered that kick and obviously lost the player for the rest of the game to injury."