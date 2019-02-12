England v Barbarians: Women's teams to face each other for first time at Twickenham

England are so far unbeaten in the 2019 Women's Six Nations

England Women will play the Barbarians for the first time at Twickenham this summer.

The Red Roses will kick-off before the men's side in an historic double-header on Sunday, 2 June.

The Barbarians launched their women's team in October 2017.

"Connecting both the men's and women's Barbarians fixtures at Twickenham Stadium is a great concept," said England Women head coach Simon Middleton.

"It will truly bring to life to the women's Barbarians."

The Barbarians are an invitational team which has been playing national sides on a regular basis since 1948. Their women's team have recorded victories against Munster and the British Army.

Middleton said the game would provide an "excellent opportunity" for his squad to prepare for their summer tour in July.

The women's game will kick off at 12:45 GMT before the men's at 15:00 GMT.

Barbarian FC chairman John Spencer added: "For the Barbarians to face an international side is a great opportunity for the club. To have two teams taking on England at Twickenham means we can showcase all that is good about the game."

Former Northampton Saints director of rugby Jim Mallinder, who joined the Rugby Football Union in 2018 as their pathway performance coach, will take charge of the England men's side, with current head coach Eddie Jones overseeing the squad.