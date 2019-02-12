Adam Ashe: Scotland back-row signs new two-year Glasgow Warriors deal

Adam Ashe has scored 13 tries in 66 Glasgow Warriors outings

Scotland back-row Adam Ashe will remain with Glasgow Warriors until 2021 after signing a new two-year deal.

Ashe, 25, can be deployed on the blind-side flank or at number eight and has scored 13 tries in 66 Warriors games.

He won the most recent of his six caps in 2015 but is a member of Gregor Townsend's Six Nations squad.

"It was an easy decision for me, Glasgow Warriors is my second home" Ashe, who debuted for the club in 2012, told its official podcast.

Warriors head coach Dave Rennie believes the back-row's "best years are still ahead of him".

"We've been really impressed with Ashy's form this season. He's a good man and we're rapt that he's staying put for another couple of years," the New Zealander added

"He's a great athlete, really dynamic and has all the attributes of a top back-row forward."