Premiership: Bath v Newcastle Falcons

Tom Dunn will pack down alongside props Nathan Catt and Henry Thomas for his 100th Bath appearance

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 16 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Bath include winger Joe Cokanasiga after his release from England's Six Nations squad as they host Newcastle.

Hooker Tom Dunn will make his 100th appearance, while Jamie Roberts and Jonathan Joseph make up the midfield.

Newcastle also welcome back an international in flanker Gary Graham, two weeks after his Scotland debut.

Josh Matavesi (calf), Vereniki Goneva (calf) and Alex Dunbar (groin) all miss out because of injuries, but loose-head Sam Lockwood is back to full fitness.

Bath centre Jonathan Joseph told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We are in a massively confident place; not overly confident, but we are confident in our ability and we know what this next set of games means to us, and it starts with Newcastle so our focus is fully on them.

"Any team you put in front of us at the Rec, we want to put in a good performance, not just narrowly win. We want to make this place a fortress and win by four tries or what have you.

"They [Falcons] remind me of Ireland a little bit, in that they like their set-plays and two, three, four-phase attacks.

"So we need to be confrontational, get their big boys down early on and take the space away from their backs. If they get going, they can be a dangerous side."

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards told BBC Newcastle:

"For the past couple of weeks, there's been some really good rugby played, we just need to string it together for 80 minutes.

"The next four games are pretty important to us and we'll take whatever we can out of each one - that's how we'll approach it.

"Bath is a difficult place to play, it'll be a really interesting and hard game, but we've been down there before and won.

"We just need to go out there and produce a performance."

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Roberts, Cokanasiga; Priestland, Chudley (co-capt); Catt, Dunn, Thomas, Attwood, Charteris (co-capt), Stooke, Louw, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, Van Rooyen, Lahiff, Ewels, Grant, Green, Burns, McConnochie.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Kibirige, Harris, Bettencourt, Sinoti; Flood, Young; Lockwood, Cooper, Mulipola, Green, Davidson, Welch (capt), Graham, Nagusa.

Replacements: Socino, Brocklebank, Wilson, Witty, Hardie, Takulua, Connon, Stevenson.

Referee: JP Doyle.

