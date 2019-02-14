Premiership: Bristol Bears v Wasps

Dan Robson is

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 15 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Bristol include fit-again Siale Piutau and Alapati Leiua in their starting XV.

Full-back Luke Daniels makes his first Premiership start since the opening day of the season, while lock John Hawkins makes his league debut for the club.

Wasps include scrum-half Dan Robson, winger Michele Campagnaro and flanker Thomas Young after international duty.

Robson is being given game-time by England, but is still in line to be involved in the Six Nations match against Wales on Saturday, 23 February.

Bristol head coach Pat Lam:

"We understand the challenge we face against a quality side. It's exciting and it's what we relish as staff and players.

"We have put a lot of work into the game and prepared well."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"There's been lots of positive talk around the place recently and the way the boys have trained has been excellent.

"Everyone is looking forward to the Bristol game. It's going to be a tough game and we know that they are a dangerous team."

Bristol: Daniels; Edwards, O'Conor, S Piutau (co-capt), Leiua; Madigan, Randall; Thomas, Thacker, Afoa, Hawkins, Vui, Luatua, Thomas, Crane (co-capt).

Replacements: Nick, Woolmore, Thiede, Haining, Lam, Uren, Sheedy, C Piutau.

Wasps: Le Roux; Campagnaro, de Jongh, Lovobalavu Bassett, Searle, Robson; Zhvania, Cruse, Stuart, Rowlands, Gaskell, Johnson (capt), Young, Carr.

Replacements: Taylor, Harris, McIntyre, Myall, Morris, Simpson, Sopoaga, Miller.

