Worcester Warriors: Prop Ryan Bower signs new one-year contract at Sixways

Ryan Bower's season ended prematurely in November with a ruptured Achilles tendon injury in the Premiership Cup match against Saracens at Sixways

Injured Worcester Warriors forward Ryan Bower has signed a new one-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 27-year-old loose-head prop, who has been out with a ruptured Achilles tendon since November, will now extend his stay at Sixways to a sixth season.

"It's been a frustrating season for me because of the injury," he said.

"But the new contract gives me a chance to play again, get my injury out of the way and to crack on. It would be lovely to get to 100 first team appearances."

Bower, who was part of England's Junior World Championship squad in 2011, has played 95 times since signing from Leicester Tigers in 2014.

"It's great news for the club that he is extending his stay with us," said Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons. "He is not only a first-class loose head, but a terrific team man, who adds huge value to the squad."