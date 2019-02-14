Premiership: Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs

Santiago Cordero has scored tries in each of Exeter's last two Premiership games

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Friday, 15 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Exeter select Ian Whitten and Sam Hill in midfield and Phil Dollman at full-back for the visit of Gloucester.

Wales tight-head Tomos Francis plays, having been rested for the Six Nations game with Italy last week, while former Gloucester forwards Jonny Hill and Matt Kvesic start for the Chiefs.

Ruan Ackermann, Tom Marshall and Jason Woodward all return for Gloucester after periods out with injury.

Hooker James Hanson is also back, but Charlie Sharples is still out.

The two sides meet for the fourth time this season after drawing one another in the European Champions Cup - in the previous three games the away side has won.

Exeter are without backs Jack Nowell, Henry Slade and Ollie Devoto and front-rows Ben Moon, Harry Williams and Luke Cowan-Dickie, who have all been retained by England, while Scotland's Sam Skinner is injured.

Youngsters Billy Keast and Richard Capstick are drafted onto the bench - the latter will make his Premiership debut if he features - while Tom Hendrickson gets a rare opportunity in a league game as a replacement.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon:

"Even after all of these years nobody's ever done the double-header, and that could still be the case after this weekend.

"We've both won away from home and both won at home, but at no stage has anybody won the two fixtures in a Premiership season.

"We won at home in the Premiership and lost at home in the Heineken Cup, then won away in the Heineken Cup, so the omens probably don't look good based on that.

"A nice little challenge for us is to to upset that. We play Gloucester a lot, both us and them have tended to not back up performances against each other as we would have both liked, and it's a great opportunity to back up a win at Kingsholm last time with a win and claim that elusive Premiership double over them."

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann told BBC Radio Gloucester:

"It's a four-week block where we've said 'let's get back to the basic stuff that we've done so well before we had the run of games that we didn't do so well in'.

"The next two weeks is massive. We play the leading sides in the competition that have been setting the tone in the Premiership for a long time.

"It's going to be a massive challenge. They've got excellent players, excellent coaches and if you ever want to be tested at the highest level, the next week will challenge you."

Exeter: Dollman; Cordero, Whitten, Hill, O'Flaherty; Simmonds, White; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Francis, Dennis, Hill, Ewers, Lonsdale, Kvesic

Replacements: Taione, Keast, Holmes, Lees, Capstick, Maunder, Steenson, Hendrickson

Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Marais, Balmain, Savage, Mostert, Clarke, Ackermann, Morgan

Replacements: Hanson, McAllister, Knight, Grobler, Ludlow, Braley, Williams, Banahan

