Newcastle Falcons: Trevor Davison agrees new two-year contract

Trevor Davison has made three Premiership appearances this season

Newcastle Falcons prop Trevor Davison has signed a new two-year contract with the Premiership club.

Davison, 26, can play on both sides of the scrum and has made 34 appearances since joining in the summer of 2017.

He previously played more than 100 games for Blaydon in National League One before turning professional.

"It was a total no-brainer in terms of signing the new contract," he said. "I'm just keen to keep progressing here and helping the club where I can."