Pro14: Ospreys v Ulster (Fri)

Iain Henderson has 42 caps for Ireland

Pro14: Ospreys v Ulster Venue: Brewery Field, Bridgend Date: Friday, 15 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Sport website

Ireland lock Iain Henderson has made another speedy recovery from injury to start Ulster's Pro14 game at Ospreys.

He returns having missed Ireland's Six Nations games with a finger injury, while John Cooney and Jordi Murphy are released from the Ireland camp.

Wales lock Bradley Davies returns for Ospreys after a four-month lay-off for the Pro14 visit of Ulster in Bridgend.

Davies, 32, has recovered from knee surgery while Samoa prop Jordan Lay will make his Ospreys debut.

Henderson is earning a reputation as a quick healer after returning from a thumb injury several weeks early to play in Ulster's Champions Cup win over Leicester Tigers, but it was in that game he sustained an unrelated finger injury which ruled him out of the Six Nations games against England and Scotland.

His return is a huge boost not just to Ulster but Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, whose second row options have been limited following injuries to Henderson, Devin Toner and Tadhg Beirne.

Ospreys have not had any Wales squad players released while centre Scott Williams has been ruled out of the tournament with a back injury.

Full-back Dan Evans will make his 100th league appearance for the region.

Bradley Davies has played 64 times for Wales

Ospreys are third in conference A, but with three teams within two points behind them, while Ulster are fifth in conference B, just two points off second place.

"There's no getting away from it, the next three or four weeks are crucial and will determine what the end of the season looks like," said Ospreys backs Matt Sherratt.

It is the second Pro14 match the Ospreys have played in Bridgend, with the match switched from the Liberty Stadium in Swansea in order to avoid a short turn-around between games.

"Hopefully Ulster will be out of their comfort zone a bit, and it's nice personally for me," said former Bridgend club player Tom Habberfield.

"It's good to remember where you're from and you'll probably get fans there who don't go to the Liberty, hopefully it'll be an exciting game."

Ospreys: D Evans; Dirksen, Allen, Thomas-Wheeler, Morgan; S Davies (capt), Habberfield; Lay, Baldwin, Botha, Ashley, B Davies, Cracknell, S Cross, J King.

Replacements: Otten, Jenkins, Fia, Griffiths, McCusker, Aubrey, Price, Giles.

Ulster: Nelson; Kernohan, Cave, McCloskey, Ludik; Lowry, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, Moore, O'Connor (capt), Henderson, C Ross, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O'Toole, K Treadwell, S Reidy, D Shanahan, J Hume, R Lyttle.

Referee: Quinton Immelman (SARU)

Assistant referees: Dan Jones (WRU), Ben Breakspear (WRU)

TMO: Tim Hayes (WRU).