Pro14: Edinburgh v Dragons (Fri)

Dragons signed Jarryd Sage from South African Pro14 rivals Southern Kings

Guinness Pro14: Edinburgh v Dragons Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Friday, 14 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Score updates on BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Dragons have made two changes for Friday's Pro14 game at Edinburgh, while Gavin Henson is among the replacements.

Jarryd Sage starts at centre alongside Tyler Morgan in a Dragons side without six players on Six Nations duty with Wales.

James Benjamin comes in at number eight, with Ollie Griffiths moving to play at lock.

Henson is on the bench for Dragons, who are still searching for their first away league win of the season.

Dragons beat Edinburgh 18-12 when the sides met at Rodney Parade in November.

Dragons backs coach Barry Maddocks said: "It would be great to get that away win.

"Edinburgh have strengthened a lot so, even though they will have some players away with Scotland, they are a strong unit.

"We know it is going to be a tough game, but the boys are looking forward to it and in good spirits as we return to the challenge of the Pro14."

Dragons: Jordan Williams, Jared Rosser, Tyler Morgan, Jarryd Sage, Will Talbot-Davies, Josh Lewis, Rhodri Williams; Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard (captain), Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Harrison Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, James Benjamin

Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Rhys Fawcett, Dan Suter, Lewis Evans, Taine Basham, Rhodri Davies, Gavin Henson, Zane Kirchner