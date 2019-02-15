Pro14: Benetton v Scarlets (Sat)

Leigh Halfpenny came through a full contact training session with Scarlets earlier in the week

Guinness Pro14: Benetton v Scarlets Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 16 February Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, score updates on BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out for Scarlets' Pro14 trip to Benetton.

The 30-year-old was released from Wales' Six Nations squad after returning to full training and was due to play his first match in three months after suffering concussion.

His fellow internationals fly-half Rhys Patchell and wing Steff Evans were also released, with Evans starting on the wing and Patchell on the bench.

Josh Macleod will captain the side.

Scarlets will be looking to claw back Benetton's two point lead over them in Conference B, as both sides battle with Ulster for a Pro14 play-off place.

Undefeated Leinster are 21 points clear at the top of the table.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said: "Every game now is a vital one and we have to fight for every point, whether that's an extra try to get five or to come within seven and get one".

Pivac added their Italian opponents are an improved side under his fellow Kiwi Kieran Crowley.

"They've got a side now that with added few players is adding a bit of spark," he said.

"They're playing a lot more rugby, using the ball a lot more and with that, they're going to pose a big threat!".

"We're going to have to make sure we bring a lot of physicality to this game and more of what we've been seeing in the Six Nations."

Benetton: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Ioan Nicholas, Kieron Fonotia, Paul Asquith, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Kieran Hardy; Phil Price, Marc Jones, Werner Kruger, Josh Helps, Tom Price, Josh Macleod (Capt), Dan Davis, Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: Dafydd Hughes, Dylan Evans, Simon Gardiner, Lewis Rawlins, Will Boyde, Jon Evans, Rhys Patchell, Steff Hughes.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistants: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR), Mark Patton (IRFU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)