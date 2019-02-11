Kyle Steyn: Scotland Sevens winger joins Glasgow Warriors

Kyle Steyn playing against Australia last year

Scotland Sevens winger Kyle Steyn will join Glasgow Warriors next season on a one-year contract.

The South Africa-born 25-year-old has played in six Sevens World Series events since being added as a core member of the Scottish squad this term.

Steyn, who has captained the Griquas in South Africa's Currie Cup, qualifies to represent Scotland through his mother.

"He's a big, powerful man," said Warriors head coach Dave Rennie of his 6ft 1in, 102kg recruit.

"Kyle has come in and trained with us a couple of times before and we've been really impressed with him."

Although he will not become a full-time Glasgow player until the end of the sevens season, he will train with the club when not on duty with John Dalziel's squad.

"It'll be good to integrate with the Warriors a bit this season. I've spent some time at Scotstoun before and they're a great bunch of boys and I'm sure I'll learn a lot from all the players and coaches."