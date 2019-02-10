Under-20s Six Nations 2019: Italy 12-42 Wales

Taine Basham shined for Wales U20s in their World Rugby Championship win against Australia last year

Six Nations 2019: Italy U20 v Wales U20 Italy (0) 12 Tries: Mba, Trulla Con: Trulla Wales (21) 42 Tries: Basham 3, Scragg, Buckland, Davies Cons: Evans 4, Costelow 2

Number eight Taine Basham scored a hat-trick of tries as Wales got their first win of the Six Nations campaign against Italy at the Stadio Danilo Martelli.

Second row Ed Scragg scored Wales' other first-half try while Italy wing Michael Mba was in the sin bin.

Mba and Jacopo Trulla scored second-half tries for Italy as the hosts threatened more as the game progressed.

But two more Welsh tries from scrum-half Dafydd Buckland and Ioan Davies capped off a strong performance.

Italy host Ireland next on 22 February while Wales are at home to England at Colwyn Bay's Parc Eirias.

Wales U20s: Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues); Tomi Lewis (Scarlets), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Blues), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Deon Smith (Dragons); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Jamie Hill (Cardiff Blues); Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Dewi Lake (Ospreys - captain), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Blues), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Jac Morgan (Aberavon/Scarlets), Taine Basham (Dragons)

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Dragons), Tom Devine (Dragons), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Iestyn Rees (Scarlets), Ellis Thomas (Llanelli), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons), Sam Costelow (Leicester), Joe Roberts (Scarlets)