Women's Six Nations: England score seven tries to thrash France 41-26

By Becky Grey

BBC Sport at Castle Park

Jess Breach scores the first try
Breach took a high ball before touching down for England's first try
Women's Six Nations: England v France
England: (24) 41
Tries: Breach 2, Cleall 2, Smith, Botterman, O'Donnell Cons: Mclean 3
France: (0) 26
Tries: Bourdon 2, N'Diaye, R Menager Cons: Bourdon 3

England dominated Grand Slam champions France to claim a crucial bonus-point win in Doncaster and become favourites to win the Women's Six Nations.

The game was billed as a tournament decider, but England's dynamic attack saw them score seven tries to four.

Wing Jess Breach and forward Poppy Cleall both crossed twice, while Kelly Smith, Hannah Botterman and Cath O'Donnell also scored.

England have won both their matches so far and are top of the table.

France did come away with a bonus point after a late flurry of tries, with two from scrum-half Pauline Bourdon.

More soon.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Are you allowed to tackle? The questions NOT to ask a women’s rugby player

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you