Women's Six Nations: England score seven tries to thrash France 41-26

Breach took a high ball before touching down for England's first try

Women's Six Nations: England v France England: (24) 41 Tries: Breach 2, Cleall 2, Smith, Botterman, O'Donnell Cons: Mclean 3 France: (0) 26 Tries: Bourdon 2, N'Diaye, R Menager Cons: Bourdon 3

England dominated Grand Slam champions France to claim a crucial bonus-point win in Doncaster and become favourites to win the Women's Six Nations.

The game was billed as a tournament decider, but England's dynamic attack saw them score seven tries to four.

Wing Jess Breach and forward Poppy Cleall both crossed twice, while Kelly Smith, Hannah Botterman and Cath O'Donnell also scored.

England have won both their matches so far and are top of the table.

France did come away with a bonus point after a late flurry of tries, with two from scrum-half Pauline Bourdon.

More soon.