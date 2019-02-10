Six Nations 2019: Scotland 'must start winning' big games to progress - Russell

Finn Russell created Scotland's try, scored by Sam Johnson, in Saturday's Murrayfield loss to Ireland

Scotland "must start winning" big games if they are to "progress as a country", says fly-half Finn Russell.

Gregor Townsend's men lost their second Six Nations fixture 22-13 to Ireland after an error-strewn second half.

They travel to France next, where they have not won since 1999, but Russell - who plays his club rugby with Parisian side Racing 92 - insists Scotland "will come out fighting".

"We're going to have to bounce back against France," the 26-year-old said.

"These are the situations you love to be in when you're on the back foot a little bit and have to come out fighting.

"When you come up just short against one of the best teams in the world, it's tough. If we're going to progress as a country we are going to have to start winning these games."

Scotland won their opening fixture at home to Italy with a bonus point, but failed to take anything from their at-home defeat by the defending champions.

Russell bemoaned his team's failure to take their chances and their error count, which rose as the game went on.

"Whenever we got into their half we struggled to keep hold of the ball. There was always a knock-on or a penalty. I threw a forward pass. Once you make one mistake you make another and it's a snowball effect," the pivot added.

"Physically we matched them in defence and attack but our errors allowed them into the game. We should be able to fix those in France. We'll need to be at our best if we are to win over there."