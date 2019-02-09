Pontypridd RFC board call shareholder meeting

Pontypridd play at Sardis Road

Welsh Premiership club Pontypridd will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday, 13 February to address concerns over the club's finances.

A statement from the club's board says social media speculation and criticism prompted the decision to call the EGM.

The board refuted suggestions the club has gone into administration.

They also pledged "to work tirelessly to create a sustainable rugby club that will be challenging for honours for many years to come".