Schools' Cup fourth round results & draw

Holders Campbell College progressed to the quarter-finals of this year's Schools' Cup courtesy of a fourth-round 19-13 win away at Sullivan Upper.

Also on Saturday, last year's runners-up, Royal School Armagh trounced Bangor Grammar 63-12.

There were also wins for Campbell College, Ballymena Academy, Rainey Endowed, Wallace High, Methodist College and Enniskillen Royal.

Methody face RBAI in the pick of the quarter-final ties.

Danske Bank Schools' Cup - Saturday 9 February - Results Sullivan Upper 13-19 Campbell College Ballymena Academy 17-12 BRA Rainey Endowed 15-12 Ballyclare High RBAI 38-0 Royal School Dungannon Royal School Armagh 63-12 Bangor Grammar Cambridge House 7-55 Wallace High Dalriada 7-45 Methodist College Enniskillen Royal Grammar 19-3 Down High