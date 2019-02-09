Schools' Cup fourth round results & draw
-
Holders Campbell College progressed to the quarter-finals of this year's Schools' Cup courtesy of a fourth-round 19-13 win away at Sullivan Upper.
Also on Saturday, last year's runners-up, Royal School Armagh trounced Bangor Grammar 63-12.
There were also wins for Campbell College, Ballymena Academy, Rainey Endowed, Wallace High, Methodist College and Enniskillen Royal.
Methody face RBAI in the pick of the quarter-final ties.
|Danske Bank Schools' Cup - Saturday 9 February - Results
|Sullivan Upper
|13-19
|Campbell College
|Ballymena Academy
|17-12
|BRA
|Rainey Endowed
|15-12
|Ballyclare High
|RBAI
|38-0
|Royal School Dungannon
|Royal School Armagh
|63-12
|Bangor Grammar
|Cambridge House
|7-55
|Wallace High
|Dalriada
|7-45
|Methodist College
|Enniskillen Royal Grammar
|19-3
|Down High
|Danske Bank Schools' Cup - quarter-finals - Saturday 23 February
|Rainey Endowed
|v
|Wallace High
|Methodist College
|v
|Royal Belfast Academical Institution
|Ballymena Academy
|v
|Royal School Armagh
|Campbell College
|v
|Enniskillen Royal