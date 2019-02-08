Six Nations 2019: Scotland v Ireland: Muscle, mayhem & test of mettle awaits Townsend's team

Media playback is not supported on this device Rewind: The last time Scotland & Ireland met at Murrayfield

2019 Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 9 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

You don't need the brains of Albert Einstein to know what's coming Scotland's way on Saturday. Quite frankly, Uncle Albert could call this one. In a bid to make up for their physical battering by England last weekend, Ireland are unleashing the horses to make fools of the hosts.

Nearly every Six Nations has a wonderful intrigue about it. Scotland are looking to make it two wins from two to put themselves in a position to challenge for the title. Ireland are looking to avoid making it two losses from two, a fate that wouldn't just take them out of the championship race but would also spark all sorts of navel-gazing with the World Cup coming down the track, a World Cup where Scotland are among their group opponents.

The fact that the game is at Murrayfield piles on the fascination. In the years since the last World Cup, when Scotland began to inch forward as a competitive nation, they have played 16 Tests in Edinburgh and have won 12 of them.

They've beaten Ireland, England, Wales, France, Australia and Argentina. They've played some breathless stuff and have scored some tries that will live in the memory forever. The four games that were lost were against England (six points), South Africa (six points), New Zealand (five points) and Australia (one point). Visitors usually get beaten at Murrayfield these days, but if they win they're made to fight like dogs.

Gregor Townsend has injuries - John Barclay and Hamish Watson are grievous losses in terms of how Scotland want to play the game - but so have Ireland. Many of them.

Their first-choice centres - Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw - are out. Their biggest ball-carrier - CJ Stander - is also out. Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne and Devin Toner - three of their top four locks - are injured. Their squad is incredibly deep and they still have all sorts of artillery, but the pressure is all on Ireland.

Grand Slam champions last year. Conquerors of New Zealand. World number two. World Cup hopefuls. Losing to Scotland, as they've done in two of their last three visits to Edinburgh, would set the distress flares shooting out from the top of the Wicklow hills and all points west, south and north. It's a game they have to be worried about.

'Nobody likes the thought of being bullied'

Back to the Irish horses. Practically every syllable uttered by the Ireland coach Joe Schmidt since last Saturday's humbling at the Aviva has been an unsubtle message to his players. The loss to England had been a "reality check", he stressed. His players had got "bullied", "manhandled", "beaten up". Ireland, he argued, needed to give as good as they got in the attrition stakes in a game like that - "and we didn't do it."

Schmidt said he hardly slept on Saturday and Sunday for analysing the loss. "We were very quiet before the game," he remarked the other day. "I didn't sense the same kind of energy levels that I noticed in November when the All Blacks came. I didn't get the vibrancy. The emotional energy wasn't turned on."

The Kiwi has been laying it on with a trowel. "It was a suffocating place to be," he said. "Did we push too hard on the side of being disciplined, trusting that the officials would take care of foul play? Were we too clean? Do we need to push the boundary more?"

His conclusion was no, they don't need to take things into their own hands, but why raise the notion at all? He was delivering a mantra. 'Get your energy levels right. Get your brutality levels up. Remember the humiliation of Saturday. Do to Scotland what England did to you'.

Jack Conan, the number eight who comes into the Ireland team in place of the injured Stander, was probably speaking for the whole squad when he said that "nobody likes the thought of being bullied". And nobody likes being reminded of it either. Over and over.

Joe Schmidt has not spared his players in analysing the reasons for their loss to England

Had the Irish players been given the option last Saturday night of a week in jail or a week with Joe, they might have replied: 'What's the difference?' Schmidt's obsession with detail and winning is legendary. His post-mortem will have been cruel.

Ireland are at their most effective when they are dominating the collisions. Without it, as was the case last Saturday, they can run out of ideas. The Aviva reverberated to the sound of doors being slammed in their faces by quick and intense English defenders. Ireland need to win those physical battles in order to win big games. Schmidt's success has been predicated on it.

At Murrayfield, they will be as direct as a punch in the mouth. No-risk rugby. Just shoe and biff and shoe and biff. It's set to be windy. Having kicked poorly to England last week, they've been working on regaining their aerial dominance this week. Having started slowly at the Aviva - and against Argentina, Australia, Wales and Scotland in the last few seasons - they'll try to over-power Scotland from the get-go.

Munster's Chris Farrell comes into the Irish midfield alongside Bundee Aki. The Connacht player is a big man, but Farrell is bigger still. He's 6ft 3in tall and 17 stone in weight. If he's launched at the guts of the Scottish midfield in the opening minutes then it won't exactly be a shock. Sam Johnson had a terrific debut against Italy, but he is about to enter another world on Saturday.

Constructing a game-plan for a match of this import is only mildly less complicated than a launching a rocket into space. The set-piece, the aerial battle, the defensive line speed, the control at half-back, the ball-carrying, the finishing, the war of attrition in contact, the war of attrition on the floor. "We must do our damage in the ruck," said Schmidt. Townsend would say the same. One box after another has to be ticked.

Can Scotland win the battle as England did? Can they frustrate the Irish in the collision zone and neutralise their entire game? They did it two years with their explosive start, their rapid speed of thought and speed of movement, their accuracy, their skill, their wit. The rapier beat the bludgeon that day, but they had Watson on from the start and Barclay bringing his belligerence and nous off the bench.

Even last year in Dublin, a Test that Ireland won by 20 points in the end, Scotland had three golden chances to score in the first hour and couldn't execute pretty routine overlaps in any of them. As good as the defence was, the Scots cut it open through the precious commodity of fast ball.

Townsend's players know what awaits; a lot of muscle, a lot of mayhem, a monumental occasion in front of another packed house. It's a match to test the mettle in every conceivable way.