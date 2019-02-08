Women's Six Nations: Ireland earn bonus-point win over Scotland

Centre Hannah Smith scored to bring Scotland level, but Ireland had too much power

Women's Six Nations: Scotland (5) 5 Try: Smith Ireland (10) 22 Tries: McDermott, Lyons, Miller, Caplice Con: Fowley

Ireland got their Women's Six Nations campaign back on track with a bonus-point win over Scotland at Scotstoun.

Aoife McDermott's try put the visitors into an early lead but Scotland centre Hannah Smith scooted over to level it.

Ireland prop Leah Lyons powered over at the end of the first half before wing Alison Miller scored in the corner.

Sustained pressure brought a fourth try for flanker Anna Caplice before the hour and the visitors kept Scotland at bay in a scoreless final quarter.

Shade Munro's side who lost their opener at home to Italy, beat Ireland for the first time in last year's competition and defended well for long periods, making over 300 tackles overall as the Irish dominated possession.

But ultimately they couldn't live with Ireland's power and a series of errors as the match wore on spoke of the fatigue that effort cost them.

The Scots next face a daunting trip to face defending champions France in Lille on 23 February.

Ireland, after starting their campaign with a home defeat by England, next travel to face Italy in Parma on 23 February.

Scotland: C Rollie; L Musgrove, H Smith, L Thomson (captain), A Sergeant; H Nelson, M Grieve; L Cockburn, L Skeldon, M Kennedy; E Wassell, D McCormack; R Malcolm, R McLachlan, S Bonar.

Replacements: J Rettie (for McLachlan, 66), K Dougan, J Forsyth (for Cockburn, 59), S Anderson (for Malcolm, 73), N Howat (for McCormack, 41), S Law (for Grieve, 51), L Martin (for Nelson, 69), R Lloyd (for Musgrove, 59).

Ireland: L Delany; E Considine, S Naoupu, M Claffey, A Miller; N Fowley, A Hughes; L Feely, E Hooban, L Lyons, A McDermott, N Fryday A Caplice, C Molloy, C Griffin.

Replacements: D Nic A Bhaird (for Hooban, 60), L Djougang (for Feely, 68), F Reidy (for Lyons, 73), C Boles (for Molloy, 60), C McLaughlin, K Dane (for Hughes, 60), E Murphy (for Fowley, 73), M Williams (for Miller, 64).