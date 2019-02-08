Ulster Senior Cup: City of Armagh beat Ballymena 9-7 to retain title

Cormac Fox scored all of the points for City of Armagh as they retained the Ulster Senior Cup

Fly-half Cormac Fox kicked City of Armagh to a narrow 9-7 victory over Ballymena to retain the Ulster Senior Cup at Kingspan Stadium.

In a repeat of last year's final, Fox converted two second-half penalties as the champions recovered from 7-3 down at half-time to clinch a deserved win.

Jonny McMullan's try put Ballymena ahead at the break but the Braidmen failed to add to their half-time total.

It is only Armagh's second cup success in their 144-year history.

The match was played in blustery conditions caused by Storm Erik but Fox held his nerve to kick Armagh into an early lead when he drilled a penalty between the posts in the 11th minute following an excellent burst by full-back Ryan Purvis, who was forced off with a shoulder injury in the process.

Ballymena fly-half Tim Small attempted to harness the wind to convert an ambitious penalty attempt from inside his own half shortly afterwards but his kick was well short of the posts.

The Ballymena pack held and advantage over their opponents in the scrum and they took the lead through a brilliant set-piece attack on the stroke of half time.

Scrum-half Michael Stronge picked off the base of a powerful scrum and attacked down the narrow side before feeding McMullan, who held off two attempted tackles to score, with Small landing a superb touchline conversion to give his side a four-point advantage at the break.

Small had a chance to increase his side's lead at the start of the second half but he dragged his penalty attempt wide of the posts and City of Armagh dominated the remainder of the match.

Fox pulled the champions to within a point in the 55th minute with a well-struck penalty and the fly-half then held his nerve score the kicking the wining points with just four minutes of normal time remaining.

City of Armagh: R Purvis; A Willis, C Colvin (capt), C Cousens, S O'Brien; C Fox, HDoyle; P Mullen, A Smyth, P Fletcher, J McKinley, P Starrett, J Hanna, R Whitten, N Faloon.

Replacements: J Morton, O Kiernan, N Simpson, E Crummie, J Pollock.

Ballymena: R McBurney; J McMullan, M Norris, G Baillie, D Montgomery; T Small, M Stronge; N Cladera, A Ferguson, C Cundell, D Whann, C Smyth, JJ McKee, M Rea (capt), J Gallagher.

Replacements: J Spence, J Bill, J Taggart, C White, D Reynolds.